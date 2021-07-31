Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

