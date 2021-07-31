Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.