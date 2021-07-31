Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,053 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE:ALEX opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.