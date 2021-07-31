Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Up 15.3% This Week

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $274.94 million and $395.19 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00103138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00136576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.55 or 1.00071831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.09 or 0.00819205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

