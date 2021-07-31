Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $663.10 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

