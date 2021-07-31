Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $136.60. 571,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,801. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

