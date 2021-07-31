Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.
ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
ALGM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 856,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $310,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after buying an additional 953,033 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 838,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
