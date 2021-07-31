Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ALGM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 856,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $310,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,077,000 after buying an additional 953,033 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 838,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

