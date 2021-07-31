AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $297,124.06

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $297,124.06 and $19.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000714 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

