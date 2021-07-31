Alpha Impact Market Cap Reaches $19.47 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and $2,486.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00102014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00131422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,732.03 or 1.00161239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.12 or 0.00818731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

