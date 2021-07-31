Alpha Impact Price Hits $0.0543 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $17.61 million and $18,051.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

