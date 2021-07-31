Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $26.39 on Friday, hitting $2,704.42. 1,197,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 96.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.