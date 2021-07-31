Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,704.42. 1,197,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,553.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,001.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.