alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Up 49.6% in July

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,905.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $20.80 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT has an average rating of “Buy”.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.