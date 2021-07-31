Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock worth $94,829,580. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,224,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $45,363,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS opened at $30.73 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

