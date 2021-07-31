Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.