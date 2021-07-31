ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 664.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,423 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ALX Oncology worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

