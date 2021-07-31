Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ambu A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

