AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is Prosperity Planning Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. AMC Entertainment makes up 3.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 291,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 217,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,996,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,407,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

