American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. American Business Bank has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

