American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $120,866,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $170.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,912. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

