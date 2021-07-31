American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.21. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.14, with a volume of 82,511 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.76.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

