American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.91% of American Public Education worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $553.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

