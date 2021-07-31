Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,367 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Stepan worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $140,919.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,535,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

