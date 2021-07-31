Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 72,580 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.72% of EZCORP worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EZPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $319.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.