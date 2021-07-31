Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Malibu Boats worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 126.4% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 61.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $83.66 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

