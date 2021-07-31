Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 8,530 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,974 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

