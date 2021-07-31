Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 26,626 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of CVB Financial worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

