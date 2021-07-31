Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 318,705 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 334.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,013,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 982,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.