Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 44,665 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $293,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

