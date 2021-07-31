Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,209 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPX FLOW worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

