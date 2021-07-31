Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.95. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Tuesday.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.