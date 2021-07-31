Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,387,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 439.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 247,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.25 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

