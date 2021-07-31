Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

DSGX opened at $72.66 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.