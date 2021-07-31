Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,599 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of TEGNA worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

