Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of The Chemours worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

