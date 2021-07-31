Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $12.16 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,688 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59.

