Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $12.23 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of AeroVironment worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $101.10 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,291,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,635.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,300 shares of company stock worth $11,058,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.