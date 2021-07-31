Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Canopy Growth worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.