Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $12.51 Million Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.94% of Digi International worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $703.74 million, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Digi International Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

