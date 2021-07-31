Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $148.99 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 286.52, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

