Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.