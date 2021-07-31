Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.99. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

