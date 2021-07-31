Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,968 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

