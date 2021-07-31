Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 118,502 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,676 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,226,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

ITM stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.