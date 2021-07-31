Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.57% of Altabancorp worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

ALTA stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $762.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.