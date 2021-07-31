Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $12.87 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 758,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,217.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,697 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,343,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 83,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

