Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 12,160 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

