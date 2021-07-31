Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 20,237 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,314 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $48,188,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:HLF opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

