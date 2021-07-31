Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Allegheny Technologies worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

