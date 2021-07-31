Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,983 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Central Garden & Pet worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

